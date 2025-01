Wilma Cunningham of Bushkill, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. She was 95.

Visitation for Wilma will be Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta.

A funeral will occur Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 11:30 a.m.

Interment will immediately follow with a graveside service at Sparta Presbyterian Methodist Cemetery, 32 Main St.