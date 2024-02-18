Tri-op team wins Halvorsen Cup

Adam Stefancik and Logan Winslow each scored twice and Braydon Sisco also registered a goal to lift the top-seeded Kinnelon/Jefferson/Sparta United tri-op ice hockey team to a 5-2 victory over third-seeded Mendham in the championship game of the Halvorsen Cup on Thursday, Feb. 15.

The title is the first for KJS United, which had reached the title game last season but bowed to Mount Olive/Hopatcong/Hackettstown, 5-1.

KJS United held a slight 2-1 lead after two periods before striking for three goals in the final stanza at Mennen Arena in Morris Township.

Winslow scored both of his goals in the third, with the first coming just 1:13 into the period.

Stefancik then provided KJS United with a 4-1 lead when he connected 3:25 after Winslow, who added his second goal with 8:12 left in the third period.

Anthony Prunty totaled two assists for KJS, with Alex Roslan, Aiden Parlapiano and Cormac Gibbons each adding one assist.

Rylan Gibbons anchored the defense with 20 saves.

After starting the season 3-3, KJS reeled off 11 straight victories. KJS also went a perfect 8-0 in winning the Halvorsen Division of the Morris County Secondary Schools Ice Hockey League under head coach Jeff Myhren.

KJS (15-4) is seeded second for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Public Co-Op North tournament and is scheduled to play 15th-seeded Mount Olive in a first-round game Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The sectional quarterfinal round is slated for Friday, Feb. 23, with the semifinals Feb. 27 and the championship game Feb. 29 at Codey Arena in West Orange.

N/LV wins Charette Cup

The top-seeded Newton/Lenape Valley co-op ice hockey team defeated the third-seeded High Point/Wallkill Valley/Kittatinny squad, 7-3, in the championship game of the Charette Cup.

The title is the first for N/LV in the four-year history of the Charette Cup and the team’s first cup crown since it won the Haas Cup in 2017.

Brayden Dabrowski totaled three goals and three assists, Maksym Pastukh added two goals and three assists, and Justin Zappe collected two goals and an assist to power N/LV to the win Wednesday, Feb. 14 at Mennen Arena in Morris Township.

Ryan Salerno anchored the defense with a 36-save effort.

High Point/Wallkill Valley/Kittatinny lost to Mount Olive, 8-3, in the play-in round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Public Co-Op North tournament Friday, Feb. 16.