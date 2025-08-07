2 horses euthanized

The state Department of Agriculture has quarantined a property in Sussex County after one horse developed the highly infectious equine herpes myeloencephalopathy (EHM).

The horse, a 20-year-old mare, developed acute clinical signs Aug. 3, then was euthanized.

A week before that, another horse on the property showed similar neurological signs and was euthanized without diagnostic testing.

EHM is the often-deadly neurologic form of Equine Herpes Virus (EHV-1) infection.

Another horse on the premises is under quarantine and being monitored for sickness.

The risk of the disease spreading from this case very low, the department said.

“The department took swift action to prevent the disease from spreading to other horses by enacting a quarantine, which stops movement of horses in and out of the properties and puts in place preventive measures to contain the virus,” Secretary of Agriculture Edward Wengryn said.

The EHV-1 organism spreads quickly from horse to horse and can cause respiratory problems, especially in young horses, and spontaneous abortions in pregnant mares. The neurologic form of the virus can result in death.

The incubation period of EHV-1 is typically two to 10 days. The virus spreads through direct contact with infected materials.

It does not affect humans and other domestic animals, except for llamas and alpacas.