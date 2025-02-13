20 Sussex County news. In brief

SCCC alumni group starts

Sussex County Community College (SCCC) is launching a new alumni association.

Benefits will include networking opportunities; access to career services, job boards and mentoring programs; and invitations to alumni-only events, including career workshops, social gatherings and campus tours.

“We are thrilled to launch this initiative and to provide our alumni with the tools and resources they need to continue their personal and professional growth,” said Cory Homer, interim president of SCCC.

“Our alumni play an integral role in the college’s rich history and future. This association is a way to honor that legacy and ensure our alumni stay connected to the college and each other.”

The association will provide a platform for alumni to give back to SCCC by supporting scholarships, mentoring students and volunteering at various events.

Michael Crispino, the alumni representative to the college’s board of trustees, will chair the inaugural association. Vacancies are open on the executive board. Any alumni member interested in serving is asked to send email to mcrispino@sussex.edu

Book Club Kits offered

The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) is providing Book Club Kits to take the hassle out of organizing club meetings.

Each kit includes six copies of the selected book, discussion questions to guide conversation, and a read-alike guide with recommendations for future reads.

“We are always looking for unique ways to meet the needs of our community,” said Will Porter, library director. “These Book Club Kits are another example of how the library supports lifelong learning and connection.

“From decorative cake pans for special celebrations to sewing machines for DIY projects, Memory Kits for individuals with dementia, and Chromebooks & Mobile Hotspots for remote work - we’re here to make life easier and more enjoyable.”

For information about Book Club Kits and other library resources, go online to SussexCountyLibrary.org

Seed Saving Library planned

A Seed Saving Library program will give Sussex County residents the opportunity to grow healthy food and connect with fellow gardeners.

The library is a collaborative effort between Certified Master Gardeners, the Sussex County Library System and the Sussex County Division of Senior Services.

The program, sponsored by the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners, offers residents free fruit, vegetable, herb and flower seeds from seed companies and locally grown gardens.

The basics of seed saving will be taught in workshops, and residents may access books, online resources and advice from the Certified Gardeners helpline.

For information, call Karen King at the Sussex County Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555, ext. 1225 or send email to kking@sussex.nj.us