A lovely Sparta rental

This inviting retreat is tucked within the Lake Mohawk community on a peaceful street.

When you step inside this two-bedroom, two-bath beauty, you’ll be impressed with the bright, airy layout designed well for everyday living and fun entertaining.

Heading upstairs, the spacious primary bedroom is a relaxing sanctuary excellent for the creation of a reading nook, sitting area or home office.

Embrace lake life with stimulating morning walks, afternoons perfect for swimming or boating and evenings just made for lakeside dining. And let’s not forget a short stroll to the White Lake Plaza.

Welcome home!