x
A piece of history could be yours

| 07 May 2024 | 12:03
This is truly an interesting property that has a place in the history of Sussex County.

Built in 1902, the home on this 1.34-acre property has three bedrooms and three baths as well as two large barns and a detached two-car garage.

The farmhouse is about 1,700 square feet and was renovated in 2007.

It is the former Monroe post office, while the garage was a blacksmith’s shop.

The property is zoned as rural conservation RC-2.

Calling all investors, those with a dream and amazingly creative imaginations.

This listing holds the key to so much future potential.

Essential information
Address: 377 N. Church Road, Sparta
Price: $625,000
Taxes: $9,293 (2023)
Agent: Maria Beardmore, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gross & Jansen Realtors
Agent’s cell: 973-222-0621