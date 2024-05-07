A piece of history could be yours

This is truly an interesting property that has a place in the history of Sussex County.

Built in 1902, the home on this 1.34-acre property has three bedrooms and three baths as well as two large barns and a detached two-car garage.

The farmhouse is about 1,700 square feet and was renovated in 2007.

It is the former Monroe post office, while the garage was a blacksmith’s shop.

The property is zoned as rural conservation RC-2.

Calling all investors, those with a dream and amazingly creative imaginations.

This listing holds the key to so much future potential.