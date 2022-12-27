x
A ranch-style stunner on park-like property

SPARTA. Each week’s featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by the Advertiser-News advertisers. For information, e-mail the director of sales, Rick Sophia, at sales@strausnews.com.

Sparta /
| 27 Dec 2022 | 08:39
A stunner of a ranch-style home with three bedrooms, one full bath and just over a quarter-acre of land has everything you need to make yourself at home.

This charming home is located in a desirable area of Sparta with a three-car detached garage and upgrades galore.

The roof, siding, windows, central air, furnace and well all have been updated recently.

The living room, kitchen with eating area leading to a rear deck and three good-sized bedrooms are among the desirable features here plus a main full bath located on the main floor.

The lower level of the home features a family/recreation room, laundry, utility and above-ground oil tank plus walk out to the rear year.

This park-like property is fenced and has a commuter-friendly location with easy access to schools, town, major roadways and so much more.

This spacious garage is perfect for a car enthusiast.

And life in Sparta has a lot to offer year-round. Come and enjoy all this great community has to offer with a great library, ski mountain located 20 minutes away, hiking trails, concerts in the park, sporting events, golf and so much more!

If you’re ready to make a change, contact Dawn Corbo and make 2023 a year you will never forget in a great new home.

Call 973-729-2700 and make an appointment to see this one in person because at this price, it will not last.

Essential information:
Address: 185 West Mountain Road, Sparta
Price: $325,000
Taxes: $6,606 (2021)
Agent: Dawn Corbo, Weichert Realtors, 973-729-2700