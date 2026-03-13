A spectacular lakefront 12-room home

Set on a large level lot in Lake Mohawk’s Three Finger Cove, this four-bedroom, four full and two half-bath is the ultimate home. Many oversized windows flood the home with natural light, the modern gourmet kitchen, fieldstone fireplace in the living room, central air, classic home office/library and best of all private elevator enhance the four levels of living space and all the amenities.

You will adore the lakeside backyard oasis featuring an inground pool and the backdrop of the lake.

Living perfection can be attained easily with the flawless diamond of this home in Sparta.