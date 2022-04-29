Above the Rest Home Care expands services

Above the Rest Transport, LLC, a Sparta-based family owned and operated company specializing in non-emergency medical transportation, announces its offerings to surrounding counties for residents needing safe and reliable transportation to and from important medical appointments and personal events .

The business focuses on white glove door-to-door transportation for both wheelchair bound patients, as well as Sedan services for ambulatory patients. Services include but are not limited to; doctors’ appointments, hospital/facility discharges, dialysis and cancer treatments, physical and behavioral therapies, airport arrivals and departures, and special events such as weddings, birthdays, and graduations .

All office staff and drivers are MAV-0 certified (Mobility Assistance Vehicle Operators) and all vehicles are licensed through the New Jersey Department of Health.

Above the Rest Transport, LLC owner and administrator, Katherine A. Member, a life-long resident of Sussex County, has a long history in the home care field providing quality services to the local communities for more than 2 decades. Member, a Registered Nurse, ran All Quality Care of Newton for over 15 years.

While in New Jersey, Member grew her business from one to four branches, managing over 400 employees and servicing over 5,000 clients in the region.

In 2008, Above the Rest Home Care, LLC was established in Milford, PA. Her daughter, Kacie, was then brought into the family businek s and together they continued to expand homecare services back into New Jersey with their Sparta branch in 2018.

Over her career, Katherine Member has established and maintained a strong network of other local healthcare resources. It was through this network that she learned of an increased need for non-emergency medical transportation services. One pandemic, and two arduous years later, Above the Rest Transport was formed.

“Homecare well exceeds the confines of one’s home,” she said. “We have critical appointments to make that dictate our overall health, and there are special events that bring joy to our lives. We should not have to forego these important events due to lack of reliable transportation.”