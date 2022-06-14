Amazing amenities await you in Glenview Forest

Welcome home to a wonderful life! Enjoy the distinguished lifestyle of this custom-built home in Glenview Forest. With an unwavering attention to detail, this home is well appointed and offers a timeless floor plan with upgraded finishes that aim to please the most discriminating buyer. This is a home that offers countless possibilities for any lifestyle. A spacious lower level with game room, gym and family room are among the offerings here, plus a dry bar, wet bar, security system and so much more.

There are four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and a picturesque setting on 1.3 acres of land. You get all of these amenities, including a stunner of a kitchen complete with center island and separate dining area. A spacious master bedroom featuring a full master bath complete with a separate stall shower and tub, fireplace, sitting room and walk-in closet will leave you feeling like royalty. A first-floor den, family room, living room, plus finished 34-x-32-foot basement with rec room ensures you and your loved ones have plenty of spaces for relaxing in this spacious home.

These are to die for amenities at an excellent price point. The exterior features a four-car attached garage, patio area and underground lawn sprinkler, plus a metal fence. All this is set on a beautifully and professionally landscaped corner lot. Seeing is believing. The home features multi-zone heat, central air, gas propane fuel, plus septic. Contact Denise “Denny” Kevil by calling 973-729-6111 and make an appointment to see this stunner of a home today.