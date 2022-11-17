Area law firm recognized by law publication

Laddey, Clark & Ryan has been recognized in the 2023 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms,” with a Tier 1 ranking in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs practice.

The “Best Law Firms” rankings are published by U.S. News & World Report based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. Firms that have at least one lawyer who has been recognized in the previous edition of Best Lawyers in a practice area and metro area currently ranked by “Best Law Firms” are eligible to receive a ranking.

For more information on Best Lawyers, please visit www.bestlawyers.com. The full methodology for “Best Law Firms” can be found at https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/methodology.aspx.