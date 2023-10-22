Author to sign debut novel today in Sparta

Michael Solis will present “Deficient,” his debut young-adult science fiction novel, at a book signing from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22 at Sparta Books, 29 Center St.

Books will be available for purchase during the event. Stop in the store or call 973-729-6200 to pre-order “Deficient.” Copies may be picked up and signed at the event, or Sparta Books can have them signed and shipped.

Solis is from New Jersey and currently lives in Nairobi, Kenya. He has spent 15 years working in development and humanitarianism in Sierra Leone and Latin America with the Organization for Youth Empowerment.

These are the teens that inspired the future dystopian world of “Deficient” and the plight of 15-year-old Alejandro Aragon, who missed receiving the super gifts of “accelerated genetics.”

The book addresses the importance of diversity, embracing uniqueness and finding strength in the face of adversity.