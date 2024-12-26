Balcony overlooking Lake Mohawk

This stately two-bedroom, two-bath original Arthur D. Crane lake-style home was built in 1931 and possesses all the home conveniences the savvy home shopper desires.

You’ll lavish the newly remodeled bathroom and powder room, the classic hardwood floors, the freshly painted interior and the gorgeous warming fieldstone fireplace.

And let’s not forget the stunning balcony offering ‘oh my gosh’ breathtaking views of Lake Mohawk.

The lower level houses an office/family room with an outside entrance.

Walk to the boardwalk and the Plaza and enjoy all that the Lake Mohawk community has to offer.