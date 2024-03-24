Bright, airy split-level

With the backdrop of Lake Mohawk, this meticulously maintained listing beams with four bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a host of upgrades.

The living room boasts a lovely bay window and fireplace, while sparkling hardwood floors and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a center island will fulfill your dreams.

There also is a spacious primary suite plus three additional bedrooms with generous closet space.

The level lot and deck have plenty of potential for entertaining.

A+ perks are a new roof in 2023, new exterior paint and, of course, the beauty of Lake Mohawk.