Bright, airy split-level

Sparta /
| 24 Mar 2024 | 11:34
With the backdrop of Lake Mohawk, this meticulously maintained listing beams with four bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a host of upgrades.

The living room boasts a lovely bay window and fireplace, while sparkling hardwood floors and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a center island will fulfill your dreams.

There also is a spacious primary suite plus three additional bedrooms with generous closet space.

The level lot and deck have plenty of potential for entertaining.

A+ perks are a new roof in 2023, new exterior paint and, of course, the beauty of Lake Mohawk.

Essential Information
Address: 176 W. Shore Trail, Sparta
Price: $489,000
Taxes: $9,115 (2023)
Agent: Julie Killen, Coldwell Banker Realty
Agent’s cell: 973-670-5467