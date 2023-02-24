Cape Cod in Lake Mohawk offers bang for the buck

This lovely three-bedroom, two-bathroom gem offers practicality and location.

With its open floor plan and hardwood floors, there is more than enough room for the family.

A first-floor office could double as a fourth bedroom.

The living room features a wood-burning stove for cozy winter nights and there’s a screened-in porch makes for bug-free summertime enjoyment of the outdoors.

The kitchen is equipped with a Bosch dishwasher, proven to be the world’s quietest dishwasher.

Overall, the home offers tons of storage for everyone’s treasures.

On the convenience side, the laundry room comes complete with washer, dryer and sink and is located on the main level.

Another perk is the total completion of duct work ready for central air installation.

This home, located in desirable Lake Mohawk, stresses a vacation-where-you-live attitude. Between the water and the quaint town surrounding it, there’s always plenty to do, such as walking distance to swimming at the Upper Lake-Beach 11, boating and kayaking.

On land, there’s walking, jogging, visiting shops and, of course, enjoying Lake Mohawk’s restaurants.