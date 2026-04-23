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Chamber toasts the stars
Vernon. The Sussex County Chamber of Commerce held its Toast to the Stars Awards luncheon at the Minerals Hotel on April 21.
maria kovic
Vernon
/
| 23 Apr 2026 | 02:50
Enterpreneur of the Year Award went to Charles Kuperus, Tire King. Pictured is his son, John Kuperus, who accepted the award on his father's behalf.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Quality in Business Award went to Dominick's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria. Pictured are Jamie LaCouture and Sal Lombardo, owner of Domenick's.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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