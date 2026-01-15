Charming energy makes bi-level a star

Set on 3.3 acres and a cul-de-sac, this bi-level home offers three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths.

Backed by state land, it is the ultimate serene retreat.

The main level shines with hardwood floors, high ceilings, tons of natural light and a cozy woodburning fireplace. Main level perks include the newly updated kitchen, newly carpeted bedroom and two totally renovated full bathrooms.

The lower level is impressive, as well with a spacious TV room with sliders to a multi level deck, a laundry room, a second fireplace, ample storage and a half bath.

Energy efficiency rules with insulated interior walls. Upstairs features propane heating while the lower level has new energy efficient electric baseboard heat.

This lovely listing is conveniently located to Lake Mohawk and downtown Sparta. It’s truly a must- see property!