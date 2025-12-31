x
Charming Lake Mohawk ranch home

| 31 Dec 2025 | 04:03
With three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, you’ll treasure this well maintained and updated convenient one level home.

A brand -new kitchen and a cozy, warming fieldstone fireplace in the living room welcome you to the Lake Mohawk section of stunning Sparta.

A spacious backyard, expansive deck and one car garage will convince you of the possibilities of this lovely listing. The huge basement also offers a versatile bonus room which could serve perfectly as a gym, office space, rec. room or other interesting, creative endeavor.

Don’t pass up this opportunity to live in a highly desirable location with endless possibilities to expand both out and up.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 76 Hillside Rd., Sparta, NJ
Price: $419,000
Taxes: $7,454
Agent: Christine Kasko, Coldwell Banker
Agent’s Cell: 862-354-7521