Corbo wins Realtors 2022 Circle of Excellence Sales Award

Dawn Corbo of the Weichert, Realtors President’s Club New Jersey won the Realtors 2022 Circle of Excellence Sales Award, Platinum.

The awarded was announced by Joe McDonald, regional president of Weichert, Realtors, along with the 2022 highest achievers from the Sparta sales office.

“I would like to thank all of the Weichert sales associates in this office for their hard work and dedication in 2022,” he said. “The distinctions that have been earned reaffirm the commitment Weichert associates have to their customers and our singular focus on making each home-buying and -selling experience successful. Their ability to adapt to an ever-changing market and succeed makes these recognitions well-earned.”