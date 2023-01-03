Crane-style house has what you’ve been looking for

Welcome home to a wonderful crane-style home.

This home has everything you have been looking for whether it’s charming lake-style details, a stone wood-burning fireplace, exposed wood beams with loft space, natural light, updated appliances, a formal dining room perfect for entertaining and an equipped full bath plus two adequate-sized bedrooms.

Luxury is included here, with amazing seasonal views of the lake, a large deck perfect for lounging with friends and loved ones, an attached garage with ample street parking, new laundry appliances on the main level, double level and so much more.

A den, living room and loft afford you with all the space you could need for entertaining or storage, plus a full basement provides room to expand.

This home is the perfect retreat.

If you are ready to make a change, this is a great entry point into the Lake Mohawk lifestyle.

Amenities include a club house, jogging/biking path, lake privileges, playground and an outdoor pool for low annual dues. Gas-powered boats are allowed.

Don’t miss another year filled with the best of friends, family and amazing memories.

Contact Lauren Volpe for an appointment to see this one in person by calling 973-534-9440.