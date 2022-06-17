Darla Quaranta of CENTURY 21 Geba Realty achieves 2021 CENTURION Producer Award

Darla Quaranta, a sales affiliate with CENTURY 21 Geba Realty, recently earned the CENTURY 21 CENTURION Producer Award following her 2021 sales success, according to broker, and owner of the branch, Donna Geba.

The CENTURION Producer Award honors Century 21 sales affiliates that earn $288,000 in sales production or had 65 closed transaction sides within a calendar year.

“Darla is a leader and innovator in delivering powerful home buying and selling choices to her clients because she knows the community she serves,” said Geba. “Darla is a valued and trusted real estate resource for the Sussex, and Morris County communities and a major contributor to the overall success of CENTURY 21 Geba Realty.”

Quaranta has years of experience in the real estate industry and has been an independent sales affiliate of the CENTURY 21 system, earning Quality Service Pinnacle Awards yearly.

“Achieving CENTURION Producer status is a great milestone and with a continued effort and focus on my clients, I hope to continue on this path of success,” said Quaranta.

“The power of the CENTURY 21 brand rests on the shoulders of the relentless sales professionals like Darla Quaranta who always elevate and give 121% to their clients throughout the entire client relationship,” said Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate. “So as we celebrate their accomplishments we understand that delivering extraordinary experiences is what home buyers, sellers, and property investors deserve, and they should be demanding from their real estate company and agent of choice.”

CENTURY 21 Geba Realty is a full-service brokerage located at 23 Main Street, Sparta. For questions, call 973 726-0333.