Demand is high for this home

Demand is high for this stunner of a home in Byram. Inventory remains low and homes are still selling just as fast as they come onto the market. Time is running out on this beautiful home but that doesn’t mean you can’t look and imagine the possibilities of your bright future in your dream home.

Just Imagine enjoying Lake Mohawk, spring, summer, winter and fall! This lovely raised ranch is privately set on nearly two acres of land in the Byram section of Lake Mohawk.

With winter views of the lake this immaculate home features beautiful hardwood floors, open concept living space with beamed ceiling, custom kitchen and granite countertops. A spacious living room with sliding doors leads to a large open-air deck to entertain and enjoy the sights and sounds of nature.

Three spacious bedrooms with a Primary Bedroom Suite, a large lower level family room with massive brick fireplace, laundry room and powder room are among the offerings here. Discriminating buyers will take note of the radiant heated floors, central air, security system, large storage shed and additional land lot all included with this home.

A beautifully manicured property with specimen trees and pachysandra make this setting lush and spectacular. Gorgeous Lake Mohawk is an 800 acre motorboat lake within 60 minutes to NYC.

This community is close enough for commuters yet far enough to experience peace and tranquility. The lake is perfect for all watersports, fishing, swimming, waterskiing and sailing. Walk to Lake Mohawk Beaches and the Boardwalk for fine dining and shopping. Enjoy lake living at its fullest in this beautiful community.

Contact Donna Geba for an appointment by calling 201-874-6788 and don’t miss out on your opportunity to own a stunner of a home at a price you can afford in a great community.