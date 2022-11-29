Dream a little dream on an island

This is a gorgeous property set in the Lake Grinnell section of Sparta.

This home comes with its own dock and as per the owner, gas motorboats are allowed in this very clean, deep lake. Imagine everything you have been missing out with opportunities for water skiing, fishing and skin diving from your own back yard. This three season home features three bedrooms and an open floor plan plus a large enclosed front porch to enjoy those hot days. You have your own dock and a beach to enjoy all summer long.

For this great price, you can live your life to the fullest and treat your family to a permanent vacation. This home has views aplenty with waterfront access so you can live each day to the fullest. A home with charm that will spark creativity and allow you to entertain your friends and family in style.

Lake life is where it is and here you can enjoy it for three seasons as you make your part-time home in this tranquil community and enjoy island life. This pristine property is located in Sparta where you will find cute shops and boutiques, restaurants, bars and so much more just a short drive or boat ride away.

If you’re ready to make a change, contact Kristi Anderson for an appointment and see this one in person. Taxes are low and you will find much to please you in this stunning locale.