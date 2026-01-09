x
Dreaming of the summer

Sparta /
| 09 Jan 2026 | 02:45
Dreaming of a lake home? Better yet this one is on an island. Be prepared for the summer of 2026 with this three bedroom, one bath charming home in the middle of a serene lake. This opportunity could be yours for anyone seeking the secluded, peaceful lake living experience.

The large front porch welcomes you to an open floor plan with a spacious living room with high ceilings.

The property includes a large dock, offering ample space for boats.

Whether a year round residence or a summer vacation home, this very affordable listing should be in your sights for the New Year. Get a step up on summer.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 2 Lake Grinnell Lane, Sparta, NJ
Price: $297,000
Taxes: $ 3,807
Agent: Kristi Anderson, Bhgre Green Team
Agent’s Cell: 973-476-0878