Dreaming of the summer

Dreaming of a lake home? Better yet this one is on an island. Be prepared for the summer of 2026 with this three bedroom, one bath charming home in the middle of a serene lake. This opportunity could be yours for anyone seeking the secluded, peaceful lake living experience.

The large front porch welcomes you to an open floor plan with a spacious living room with high ceilings.

The property includes a large dock, offering ample space for boats.

Whether a year round residence or a summer vacation home, this very affordable listing should be in your sights for the New Year. Get a step up on summer.