Easy townhouse living

This desirable end unit features two bedrooms and one full and one-half bath. With an open and inviting floor plan, the updated kitchen flows seamlessly into the main living area. Two oversized sliding doors lead to a private patio.

Two generously-sized bedrooms are upstairs and central air makes everything cool.

The finished lower level is flexible space for a family room, recreation area or home office.

It’s easy living with maintenance, snow and garbage removal provided and don’t forget to relax at the association pool.

The townhouse is conveniently located close to the town of Sparta, dining, shopping and of course the iconic Lake Mohawk Boardwalk and Plaza.