Effortless living in Round Top

Round Top is one of Sparta’s most desirable townhouse communities. Close to downtown Sparta and minutes from Route 15, this beautifully styled townhouse features three bedrooms and three baths. Boasting an open floor plan, the home also features gleaming hardwood floors, an inviting living room and spacious family room all on the first level.

Stepping upstairs, the primary suite offers a retreat atmosphere with a sitting area, two walk-in closets and a private bath. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath provide plenty of living space.

The large unfinished basement is key for storage and any future possibilities of anything you desire like a home gym, rec. room, workshop or media space.

This exceptionally maintained home is just waiting for its new owner and all your future ideas, plans and memories.