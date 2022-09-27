Enjoy the private setting

Set back off the road, welcome to the professionally landscaped, open property, and listen to the waterfall and enjoy your privacy.

A patio-paved walkway leads to a covered, wrap-around porch. This well-kept home offers so much that you can’t help but fall in love with every painstaking detail.

From the moment you enter the huge, front glass-paned doors into a two-story tiled entry, you will feel instantly welcomed to this gracious home. Discriminating buyers will take note of both hardwood and bamboo floors, no carpet, and new laminate floors upstairs.

There’s lots of light in every room, plus easy access from the front parlor to the side covered porch to the play yard. The expansive kitchen has lots of storage, an eating area and breakfast bar, cathedral ceilings, and skylights. A laundry room with outside access on the main floor, three-car garage with outside entrance to the enormous deck and hot tub are among the offerings here. Top that off with a large master suite with an updated bath including jetted tub and separate stall shower and two walk-in closets plus an office/nursery.

The lower level has a half bath with room for a shower, a cedar storage room and a utility room (lots of storage)! Natural gas, high ceilings, and large rooms are all in the offerings here so you will not be disappointed.

Every detail has been thought of with you in mind from the four bedroom town verified septic to the three gar bult-in garage with garage door opener. A great location on a wooded lot with three-point-thirty-four acres of land and four bedrooms and two full baths plus two half baths ensure you and your family will have ample room to stretch out and relax.

If this sounds like the home for you, contact Therisa Campbell for an appointment by calling 973-729-7141 for an appointment and make yourself at home.