Fairclough receives Platinum award

Lisa Fairclough of Sparta has received the New Jersey Association of Realtors Platinum level award.

The award is given to real estate agents whose sales volume is greater than $20 million for the previous year. Fewer than 1 percent of Realtors in the association receive the award.

Fairclough, owner with Brian Fairclough of Fairclough Realtors, an independent boutique real estate firm, has received the Platinum award for real estate volume each year since 2017.

She is an advisory board member for Provident Bank, a member of the Women Presidents Organization and a past member of the Sussex County Board of Realtors.