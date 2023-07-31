Free legal documents offered to grads

The Askin & Hooker law firm is holding Guard Your Grad event for new high school graduates and their parents to help them understand the importance of a Health Care Proxy and Durable Power of Attorney.

The event, throughout August, will provide each young adult with those two legal documents for free.

”Most parents don’t realize that in most states, once a child turns 18, the parent or guardian no longer has the authority to make health-care decisions or manage money for their children,” said lawyer Bill Askin.

“If a young adult is in an accident and becomes disabled, a parent might need court approval to act on his or her behalf or to gain access to important information.”

A federal law known as HIPPA protects patient information and prevents doctors, hospitals and nurses from disclosing medical information to anyone unless the patient expressly waives the protection and identifies a parent as the authorized representative.

A Health Care Proxy names a person to act on the patient’s behalf to make health-care decisions and to discuss treatment options if they become incapacitated.

A living will often is paired with a Health Care Proxy and helps the proxy to make decisions following the patient’s wishes.

The Durable Power of Attorney authorizes an agent to manage finances and sign legal documents on an individual’s behalf if he or she becomes incapacitated.

For young adults, this allows the designated agent to access bank accounts, manage their accounts and gain access to essential documents.

”Even though your child may be on your insurance policy, unless your child signs important legal documents, you will not be provided critical medical information should your child suffer an injury or accident while away at college,” said lawyer Todd Hooker.

For information, go online to https://askinlaw.com/guard-your-grad/ or call Askin & Hooker at 973-729-7711.