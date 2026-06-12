Full Circle Pilates marks first anniversary, launches Sparta Wellness Collective

Full Circle Pilates celebrated the first anniversary of its studio at 38 Station Road on Thursday, June 11, with a ribbon-cutting event and the launch of a new wellness initiative.

Studio owner Rebecca Sarnicola officially introduced the Sparta Wellness Collective, a collaborative wellness space designed to bring a variety of health and wellness services together under one roof.

Sarnicola, a fitness and wellness professional with more than 20 years of experience, founded Full Circle Pilates to help clients improve strength, balance, mobility and confidence through Pilates-based exercise.

According to organizers, growing community interest in the studio inspired the creation of the Wellness Collective, which will expand programming beyond Pilates to include yoga classes, wellness workshops and other health-focused offerings.

The initiative was developed in partnership with Dermody Property and is intended to serve as a community space focused on movement, education, connection and overall well-being.