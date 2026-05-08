Gorgeous and move-in ready

This custom home offers four spacious bedrooms and three baths. With an open, airy floor plan, large rooms that are freshly painted and hardwood floors your dream house becomes a reality.

The finished lower-level features flexible space for a family room, guest retreat or home office.

Outside, a screened-in porch let’s you enjoy relaxing summer mornings and summer entertaining.

This beautiful home is perched high on 1.5 acres in a neighborhood conveniently located to commuter routes, shopping and everything the town of Sparta has to offer. Natural gas is available for future connection.

Truly a wonderful opportunity of comfort, space and easy living.