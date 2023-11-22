Gorgeous rental and pet friendly too

This three-year-old rental end unit townhouse with a bright open floor plan may be just what you desire in the coming year.

The kitchen gleams with white cabinetry, granite counters, a convenient pantry and sparkling stainless steel appliances.

The huge open living space with natural light floods the living and dining rooms and the kitchen.

The entry, powder room and access to the garage complete the first level.

The second floor features a master bedroom suite with tray ceiling, private bath with double sinks and a walk-in closet.

Two additional bedrooms, the main bath and a laundry room complete the second floor.

The lower level boasts a large finished space perfect for a family room and recreation area with another full bath.

Wonderful perks include a tankless hot water heater, a Nest thermostat, and an extra lighting package with high hats in the living spaces and bedrooms.

A 10-foot-by-12-foot deck provides outdoor enjoyment, and the listing is pet friendly, welcoming furry family members.

Enjoy a walk to the North Village Shopping Center and easy access to both Routes 80 and 15.