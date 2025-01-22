Half-century of selling cars

Frank Philhower has owned a 1962 Chevrolet Belair, a 1967 Camaro as well as a 2025 Trailblazer RS.

“My wife still drives a 2009 Chevrolet HHR, which I affectionately call the bread wagon,” he said.

The family’s choice of vehicles is not surprising because Philhower has spent the past 52 years selling cars at McGuire Chevrolet in Newton.

“Chevrolet is an awesome brand. Its longevity is due to the car company providing performance, style and value to their customers,” he said. “Many car companies miss these critical components.”

Philhower’s crowning achievement was becoming a member of Chevrolet’s Legion of Leaders and earning the General Motors Mark of Excellence.

“I began working at McGuire Chevrolet on May 1, 1972, after I sold my milk-delivery business,” he said.

“There is a lot of pride being a Legion of Leaders member. I achieved it by being an effective salesperson.”

His longstanding customers include businesses such as Franklin Mutual Insurance Co. and Hayak’s Market.

The Stolls, Eickmeyers and Mansers are just some of the families and friends who continually return for the car needs.

“Frank has not only witnessed the evolution of the automotive industry but has also built countless customer relationships,” said Sean McGuire, co-owner of McGuire Chevrolet.

“Numerous stories can be recounted of memorable sales and a very long list of dedicated clients due to Frank’s commitment to helping people find the right cars and trucks for their transportation needs.”

Philhower also is a lifetime member of the Newton Volunteer Fire Department. Every year, he volunteers to obtain cars for local parades.

After a retirement party hosted by Mike and Sean McGuire, Philhower plans to slow down and appreciate life.

“Spending quality time with my family, friends and relaxing are on my to-do list,” he said. “I think I earned it.”