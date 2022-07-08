Heart + Paw to open animal hospital in Lake Hopatcong

Veterinary care center Heart + Paw plans to open a new animal hospital in Lake Hopatcong, offering wellness and preventative care, dentistry, surgery, and more all in one location.

In its announcement, the company noted that this new location would be, “committed to bringing exceptional veterinary medicine to the region. Our veterinarians and staff look forward to meeting you and your pet and serving as a lifelong partner in their care.”

The new location is coming this summer to 10 Tierney Road, Lake Hopatcong.

“With Heart + Paw, we have truly raised the standard of veterinary care, treating pets as family. Our company was founded on this core belief, so everything we do in caring for pets, as well as the pet parents, revolves around delivering the same high quality care that you’d expect for yourself or any other family member – with low-stress handling, immediate access to medical records, online booking, scheduling, and chat, as well as state of the art surgical and medical suites,” said Heart + Paw Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. George Melillo. “Our team members are part of our family too. We also have many benefits and processes in place to be able to focus on creating a low-stress environment and the well-being of our team – and I’m proud to say we have been nationally certified as a Great Place to Work.”

Heart + Paw has roughly 28 locations throughout the country, mainly in the northeast. The new Lake Hopatcong location will be located in the same building as the Canine Country Club – providing access to veterinary care, dog daycare, grooming, and boarding all in one location.

While Heart + Paw is still working on the new location, prospective patient families can learn more about the facility by visiting heartandpaw.com or calling 973-601-5569.