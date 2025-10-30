Historic home built in 1740

This four-bedroom, two bath home is one of Sparta’s oldest, historic homes, thoughtfully relocated to its current site in the late 1990s. Modern updates and additions have been done, yet the home retains its timeless elegance and character.

You’ll be impressed with the unique three eyebrow windows, a wonderful part of 18th century craftsmanship. Also impressive is the original stone fireplace in the living room, wide plank floors in the dining room and spacious family room with built-ins and sliders to the private deck.

The entire layout is functional and comfortable.

This historic gem is conveniently located to stores, schools, Main St. and commuter routes.