Income potential with this Andover home

Welcome home to a home with possibility! This property is zoned commercial residential multi-family. With a two-bedroom ranch, a detached two-car garage and a one-bedroom legal apartment above, plus a pole barn, there are ample opportunities to live your best life and even make a living. This home comes with income potential. Whether you chose to live here yourself or rent it out, this property will more than meet your needs. With close to 1.5 acres of land, there’s more than enough room to stretch out and relax.

The property is currently set up as two rental units with separate utilities, allowing each tenant to pay their heat and electric separately. A full unfinished basement allows extra storage space. The heat is electric with an above ground oil tank located on the property. The two-bedroom unit includes its own bath, dining room, eat-in kitchen, laundry room and living room. The one-bedroom unit has an eat-in kitchen plus living room. Each unit has a separate full bath. A prime location is also included right on Route 206 with a huge front yard, level back yard, trees at your back and easy access to I-80. There’s also a back deck to allow you extra space for entertaining. This is a home that practically pays for itself. Work outside the home by day and make money from here every month so you have more money to spend on fun.

