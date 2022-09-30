Keller Williams opens Sparta office

Keller Williams Integrity was welcomed into the town by Sparta Mayor Dave Smith on Sept. 14.

Smith was greeted by approximately 500 patrons in attendance. Keller Williams Integrity had contacted local restaurants and asked them to present their favorite dishes to the town. They had 18 dishes and within a matter of an hour into the event bellies were stuffed, alcohol was served, kids were getting free ice-cream, playing games and getting balloon animals and face painting done while the adults enjoyed mingling and dancing the night away curtsey of a local DJ brought in.

The business is located in the Sparta Theatre.