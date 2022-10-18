Lake Mohawk home a stunner

A stunner of a home set on Lake Mohawk has everything you’ve been dreaming of in a lake home and more

From the gunite pool to the private dock and spectacular views this home has all the bells and whistles. High quality is found both inside and out. This home has been renovated to perfection and features a picturesque location with an easy stroll to the boardwalk, club house and plaza.

Here you can enjoy the multi-level Grano silver travertine antiqued stone patio with outdoor kitchen and fire pit. Step inside the impressive foyer and check out views to the lake plus multiple sliders to the deck. A floating staircase to the lower level which includes living room with fireplace, great windows, a custom kitchen, center island, breakfast bar, Thermador appliances, GE Cafe French door fridge, separate dining room for entertaining and slider to rear patios. You will also find an office/exercise room, leisure room with dry bar, wine fridge, sitting area with view to the patio, pool and lake. A master bedroom suite with luxury bath, walk-in closet and two additional bedrooms haring full bath with soaking tub are included in this gorgeous home.

There are great lights and recessed lighting throughout plus the exterior features Nichiha panels on the side of the home, a sprinkler system, Pentair wireless pool control system, geothermal heating and air conditioning, Aerus central vac, Sonos surround sound, Andersen windows and sliders plus Lynx BBQ, fridge, double side burners and all the amenities that come with living in the Lake Mohawk community.

If you’re ready to make a big change and live the life you’ve been dreaming of, contact Dawn Corbo for an appointment by calling 973-729-2700 and see this one in person.