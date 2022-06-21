Lake Mohawk magnificence with space to expand

A beauty of a home is going, going, gone! While this home at 3 Fairway Trail is temporarily off market, it is expected to go very quickly once it returns. A gorgeous home set 45 miles from New York City, nestled away in the much desired, gated enclave of Lake Mohawk Country Club is this custom home backing to the fairway on a picturesque cul de sac less than a quarter block from the lake! With a location to die for, nothing is wanting in this gracious four-bedroom, two-bath home.

Highlights include a new kitchen, lake views, public water, oak hardwood flooring, a wood burning fireplace, built-ins, walk-in pantry, deck, patio, fenced-in rear yard and a freshly sealed driveway. A town owned lot next door can be purchased for even more expansion opportunities. It also features a newer kitchen circa 2022, updated bathroom and boiler in 2015, Roth Oil Tank circa 2006 and 30-year composition shingle roof new this year! Boat slips are available through the Lake Mohawk Country Club. You can live the lake life, walking to the lake, beach, boat docks and golf course. You will be minutes from all of the action on the boardwalk with shopping, restaurants and ice cream all within easy reach. If you have any questions, contact Christine Marrotta at 973-902-9186.