Lakefront paradise

This gorgeous 12-room home has it all and has been lovingly maintained.

Three bedrooms and four bathrooms plus all the necessary rooms, such as a formal dining room, family room and den, make this listing amazing.

You will enjoy breathtaking Lake Mohawk views from almost every room in the house.

Large windows and skylights fill the space with natural light.

Located across from the golf course and just minutes from the beach, this home possesses exceptional perks, such as cedar closets, a wet bar, high ceilings, a beautiful deck, a two-car garage and a boat dock.

As the decorative sign in the kitchen says, “Home Sweet Home.”

Welcome to paradise, make it your own.