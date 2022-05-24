Live that lake lifestyle in Sparta

Location, location, location! A gorgeous home in the desirable Lake Mohawk section of Sparta has just been listed and is priced to sell.

Views abound in this pristine lake community that affords you entry into the lake lifestyle. Here’s a fantastic opportunity to be directly across from Lake Mohawk Beach 4. Here is a home for all seasons and you will love having the opportunity to treat your family to a year-round vacation. Amenities in this community include access to the lake (gas powered boats allowed), a club house, jogging, bike path, playground and outdoor pool. Make this home your own. With just a little tender loving care this could easily become your new home or a dreamy retreat with endless possibilities.

Whether you are looking for a vacation getaway or a great community for year-round living, there is something for everyone in this great community. Here we have old world charm with a gorgeous stone fireplace in the family room that will make for some amazing memories with your loved ones. There’s no better spot for snuggling up with your family on a chilly spring night. There’s a first-floor bedroom and full bath. This property is set on a third of an acre of land in a private location with magnificent views. Here you can enjoy the best of everything free from prying eyes. The sale also includes 257 E Shore Lot (60x119). Being sold strictly “as is.”

Contact Amy and Heidi for more information by calling 973-219-7440 and get ready to make yourself at home!