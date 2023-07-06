Locals dish on their favorite ice cream

Sparta Dairy was endorsed by the majority of readers who completed an informal survey recently.

As the summer got under way, 600 readers of various weekly newspapers published by Straus News throughout the tristate area, cast votes for their favorite local ice cream shop.

Here are the results:

• 53 percent who chose Sparta Dairy in the survey listed chocolate peanut butter, mint chocolate chip and soft serve among their favorite flavors.

• 35 percent said Alpine Creamery is their favorite ice cream spot, and several people reported that Bear Tracks, a smooth caramel ice cream, is one of the best flavors there.