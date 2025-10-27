Lovely Sparta townhouse

This two-bedroom, two-bath, one-level townhouse is the epitome of easy living. You’ll be impressed with low maintenance living in a vibrant, active setting.

With an open layout concept, the kitchen with a breakfast bar, living room and dining area flow effortlessly. You’ll appreciate the one-car attached garage and central air.

Being part of a community offers an active clubhouse and a community playground. You’ll appreciate walking distance to the iconic Lake Mohawk boardwalk and appreciate even more the Sparta school system with Sparta High School achieving an A rating.

This cozy townhouse awaits your visit, inspection and high approval.