x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

Lovely Sparta townhouse

Lake Mohawk /
| 27 Oct 2025 | 01:49
    Lovely Sparta townhouse
    Lovely Sparta townhouse
    Lovely Sparta townhouse
    Lovely Sparta townhouse
    Lovely Sparta townhouse
    Lovely Sparta townhouse
    Lovely Sparta townhouse
    Lovely Sparta townhouse
    Lovely Sparta townhouse

This two-bedroom, two-bath, one-level townhouse is the epitome of easy living. You’ll be impressed with low maintenance living in a vibrant, active setting.

With an open layout concept, the kitchen with a breakfast bar, living room and dining area flow effortlessly. You’ll appreciate the one-car attached garage and central air.

Being part of a community offers an active clubhouse and a community playground. You’ll appreciate walking distance to the iconic Lake Mohawk boardwalk and appreciate even more the Sparta school system with Sparta High School achieving an A rating.

This cozy townhouse awaits your visit, inspection and high approval.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 2 Dylan Dr., Sparta, NJ
Price: $389,000
Taxes: $7,156
Agent: Denise Kevil, Coldwell Banker Realty
Agent’s Cell: 973-534-6398