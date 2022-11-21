Make yourself at home in a gorgeous townhouse

A gorgeous townhouse is waiting to be discovered in Sparta Commons.

With three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, this freshly painted unit with new carpet is in move-in ready condition. Enjoy family meals in the eat-in kitchen with separate dining area so you have plenty of room to entertain. A bright and open floor plan with high ceilings and nice views plus a finished walk out lower level with plenty of storage so you can rest easy knowing that everything has already been done with you in mind.

You also have a nice spacious deck so you can enjoy some outside time. This unit features central air conditioning and natural gas. All of this within walking distance to the pool and club house and a prime location minutes away from the town center. There’s also an attached garage. Welcome home!

Enjoy easy living with a maintenance-free lifestyle where you can enjoy easy access to all of the amenities and recreational opportunities you have been looking for. Whether your interests are in shopping, dining, or an active lifestyle making the most of the outdoors, there is something for everyone in Sparta.

Make an appointment by calling 973-729-6111 and find out how you can make the home of your dreams a reality.