Move-in ready home just listed

A move-in ready custom colonial with four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths complete with a lemonade porch on over two acres awaits in Sparta.

Finally a home that fits the bill with all of the space you need. Surrounded by stately trees with excellent curb appeal, you will be sure to be impressed by this home at first sight. You better act fast because this lovely home will not last at this price.

With all of the features you have been asking for and at a price that you can afford. Just pack your bags. From the first moment you set your eyes on this lovely home, it aims to please. Come and be greeted by a light filled two-story foyer.

A spacious kitchen with cabinets galore plus center island and separate eating area has a sliding door to the rear deck. There are hardwood floors in the foyer, a living room, spacious dining room and eat-in kitchen plus family room with cathedral ceiling, skylights, ceiling fan and gas fireplace.

The Main bedroom has a coffered ceiling, ceiling fan, two closets, and an en-suite bath. Commuters will also appreciate the two-car attached garage with garage door opener. This property is conveniently located with easy access to Routes 15 and I-80 with nearby shopping and town amenities all within your reach.

If you’re ready to make a change, contact Elizabeth Hartmann for an appointment to see this one up close and personal by calling 973-627-6800.