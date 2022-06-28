Move-in ready lakeview beauty priced to sell

Just listed and priced to sell! Come and enjoy the good life in the Seneca Lake section of Sparta Township. Here you can enjoy a dreamy summer on the lake with swimming, boating, kayaking and so much more! A great location close to town and major roadways is move in ready for your pleasure. The seller is motivated and can accommodate a quick close.

This is a three-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath home set on just under an acre of land. Here’s a home that makes you feel instantly at ease with great curb appeal and views of the lake that will take your breath away. A living room with high ceilings, hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchen with center island, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances is among the offerings here. There’s also a separate dining room with updated powder room and sliders leading to an oversized deck for outdoor enjoyment. The family room features three bedrooms and an updated main full bath to round out the second floor.

A one-car garage with parking for extra vehicles, central air, gas heat and hot water, as well as membership to Seneca Lake are all included with this home. Just pack your bags and move on in because everything has already been done with you in mind. Check this one out in person. Homes like this one are going in the blink of an eye, so act fast before anyone else gets a chance to take notice of this stunner. Call Dawn Corbo at 973-729-2700 and make an appointment to see this picture-perfect home in person.