New art studio opens in Sparta

Laura Renee has opened the Art Project in Sparta.

She started the business to provide quality art classes for her two children ages 6 and 9. A group of Sparta mothers encouraged her to open a studio.

Renee graduated from Muhlenberg College with a bachelor’s degree in studio art and studied at the Arts Students League of New York.

She spent 10 years living and painting in Hoboken, where she exhibited her work at several locations, including the Hoboken Historical Museum and Gallery 1200. She created murals on display at the Hoboken Hospital and the Hoboken Multipurpose Center.

Now a Sparta resident, she has opened an art school for children and adults. The Art Project offers a wide range of classes and events.