New Sheffield model home rates A+

This brand-spanking-new home in Sparta boasts four bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths on a lovely cul-de-sac.

With a spacious open floor plan, the listing offers wood flooring on the main level and nine-foot ceilings.

The equipped kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, a center island and Shaker-style cabinets.

A comfortable living room is warmed by a gas fireplace while a formal dining room is classic with a coffered ceiling.

The savvy home buyer will be impressed with the gorgeous primary bedroom suite with a walk-in closet, an oversized tile shower, double sinks and Shaker-style vanities.

Other perks include central air, natural gas, town water and sewers, and a two-car garage.

This lovely, new home beckons you to be its initial owner. Don’t overlook this opportunity.