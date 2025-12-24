x
Newly built luxury home

| 24 Dec 2025 | 03:20
Where modern elegance meets tranquil seclusion, this five-bedroom, three and a half bath stunning, state-of-the-art home proves to be the model of technology and efficiency.

The chef’s kitchen boasts white oak floors, Thermador appliances, quartz countertops and backsplash and sleek European style doors.

The home exudes exceptional comfort and extreme efficiency with a new AC system, two zone furnace system, tankless water heater, full filtration system and a new well pump. More perks will impress like a WiFi operated garage lift, security cameras, Anderson windows and Kella steel doors.

The basement contains a spacious recreation area while the bedrooms are enhanced with custom closet systems.

A rare blend of privacy, luxury and state of the art technology, this listing needs to be experienced.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 23 Meadow Lane Sparta, NJ
Price: $1,099,999
Taxes: $17,056
Agents: Emmanuel Robinson and Keren Gonen, Realty Executives Exceptional
Emmanuel’s Cell: 201-706-0157
Keren’s Cell: 551-262-4062