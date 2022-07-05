Next-level grace, with plenty of space

This incredible home majestically sits atop the popular community of Ridgeview in Sparta. Come and be dazzled by your dream home with five full baths and just under two acres of land. You won’t believe the grace of this home that makes you feel instantly at ease as you note the grand entry with two-story staircase. Here you will welcome all guests with a beautiful interior design that will surely impress. A second back staircase provides second floor access to a large kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counter-tops, oversized center island with room for barstools, huge breakfast area (to accommodate a large table) and lots of windows with a door leading out to the back deck.

A step-down family room with wood burning stone fireplace and high ceilings is the perfect place to entertain your closest family and friends. The laundry room is offset from the kitchen area and butler door entrance. An impressive master bedroom suite adorned with trey ceilings, sitting room/office area, walk-in closet, jetted tub, two separate vanities plus a stall shower adds some real wow factor to this home. All bedrooms have bathrooms and plenty of closets. Other bonus rooms (with their own personality), include the media room, conservatory, formal living and dining rooms plus fifth bedroom. That’s a total of 13 rooms of joy!

This gorgeous property is just minutes from everything Sussex County has to offer, including fine shops, food, skiing, a waterpark, ice-skating, state parks and the Appalachian Trail. You will be just 50 miles from New York City and major airports. Take advantage of your close proximity to award-winning schools with easily accessible commuting routes so you can enjoy the best of everything. Who knew life in the country could combine convenience and taste so you can enjoy the best life has to offer without the sacrifices. If you’re ready to make a change, contact Dan Corrigan for an appointment by calling 973-670-3356 and get ready to come home!